    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210802-N-OX321-1076 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 2, 2021) Rear Adm. Christopher “Scotty” Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, speaks with Navy Counselor 1st Class Shaba Rowe during a special lunch at the Ristorante Bella Etna galley onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella with Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Sailors during a visit prior to the NAVSUP FLC Sigonella change of command, Aug. 2, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    This work, EURAFCENT Visit to NASSIG [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

