    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210803-N-OX321-1038 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 3, 2021) The official party salute during the presentation of colors at the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella change of command ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 3, 2021. Capt. Douglas MacKenzie relieved Capt. Alsandro Turner as NAVSUP FLC Sigonella’s commanding officer at the ceremony. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    NAVSUP
    Change of Command
    FLC
    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella

