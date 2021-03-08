NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony

210803-N-OX321-1038 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 3, 2021) The official party salute during the presentation of colors at the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella change of command ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 3, 2021. Capt. Douglas MacKenzie relieved Capt. Alsandro Turner as NAVSUP FLC Sigonella’s commanding officer at the ceremony. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

