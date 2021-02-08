210802-N-OX321-1092 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 2, 2021) Rear Adm. Christopher “Scotty” Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, speaks with Yeoman 2nd Class Ryan Blank during a special lunch at the Ristorante Bella Etna galley onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella with Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Sailors during a visit prior to the NAVSUP FLC Sigonella change of command, Aug. 2, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 06:05 Photo ID: 6765174 VIRIN: 210802-N-OX321-1092 Resolution: 2874x4024 Size: 970.34 KB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EURAFCENT Visit to NASSIG [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.