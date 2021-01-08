U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft drops heavy cargo onto a dropzone during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. Seven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft dropped cargo and personnel almost simultaneously to support U.S. Army and Georgina military forces. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

