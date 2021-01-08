A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft drops heavy cargo onto a dropzone during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. Seven U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft dropped cargo and personnel almost simultaneously to support U.S. Army and Georgina military forces. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Agile Spirit enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6764894
|VIRIN:
|210801-F-VQ832-1281
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT