    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Approximately 150 military personnel comprised of U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) and Georgian military forces, perform static-line jumps from U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6764895
    VIRIN: 210801-F-VQ832-1343
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: VAZIANI, GE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military
    Ramstein

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    USAirForcesEurope

