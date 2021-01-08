Approximately 150 military personnel comprised of U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) and Georgian military forces, perform static-line jumps from U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 23:48
Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
