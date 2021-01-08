U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) and Georgian military personnel prepare to land at a dropzone after static-line jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 37th Air Squadron, assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, provided support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. The U.S. Army used Agile Spirit 21 to help build their relationship with Georgian military forces and strengthen interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
