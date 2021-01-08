U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd infantry brigade combat team (airborne) and Georgian military personnel land at a dropzone after static-line jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The U.S. Army and Georgian military paratroopers showcased their jumping proficiency in front of an audience of distinguished visitors and Georgian media. Approximately, 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations are participating in this theater security cooperation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
