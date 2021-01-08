U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military

Three U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group provide dropzone assistance to the U.S. Army and Georgian military forces during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The 435th CRG, along with the 37th Airlift Squadron, provided supplemental support for all jump operations and air assets during the exercise. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

