Heavy cargo descends to the ground after being parachuted out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. During the exercise, the 37th Airlift Squadron showcased their ability to drop personnel and equipment with precision anywhere in the European theater. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6764898
|VIRIN:
|210801-F-VQ832-1317
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|VAZIANI, GE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army strengthen interoperability with Georgian military [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
