The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performs formation flight demonstrations during EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31 2021. The airshow celebrates aviation history and heritage while featuring multiple types of military aircraft to showcase combat simulations in homage to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6763129
|VIRIN:
|210731-F-YW474-4430
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|19.01 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
