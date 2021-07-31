EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021

The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performs formation flight demonstrations during EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31 2021. The airshow celebrates aviation history and heritage while featuring multiple types of military aircraft to showcase combat simulations in homage to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

