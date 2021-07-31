Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 13 of 14]

    EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performs formation flight demonstrations during EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31 2021. The airshow celebrates aviation history and heritage while featuring multiple types of military aircraft to showcase combat simulations in homage to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam eras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 22:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow
    Texan T-6
    Aeroshell Aerobatic

