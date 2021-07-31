Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Para-Commandos of the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team perform during the playing of the national anthem as part of EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The airshow featured various civilian and military aircraft, to include the Warbirds of America, Aeroshell, SOCOM and Air Force Special Operations Command. The Para-Commandos are comprised of active-duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 22:05
    Location: WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCOM
    Para Commandos
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

