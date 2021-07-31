Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

Para-Commandos of the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team perform during the playing of the national anthem as part of EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The airshow featured various civilian and military aircraft, to include the Warbirds of America, Aeroshell, SOCOM and Air Force Special Operations Command. The Para-Commandos are comprised of active-duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

