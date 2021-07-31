Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 6 of 14]

    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airman performs a simulated casualty recovery during an airpower demonstration as part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command was featured at EAA’s airshow and highlighted the capabilities of Special Tactics Airmen. Air Commandos sharpen their personnel recovery and global access skills to ensure they’re prepared for real-world contingencies and catastrophic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6763121
    VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-4210
    Resolution: 7844x5229
    Size: 22.11 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021
    EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Tactics
    STS
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT