Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, from the 9th Special Operations Squadron, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., performs a flare jettison during an airpower demonstration as part of EAA AirVenture’s Oshkosh 2021 night show, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command was featured at EAA’s airshow and brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

