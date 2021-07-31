Special Tactics show of force lights up final night of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey from the 8th Special Operations Squadron, 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla., flies toward a simulated casualty extraction landing zone during an airpower demonstration as part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command was featured at EAA’s airshow and highlighted the capabilities of Special Tactics Airmen. Air Commandos sharpen their personnel recovery and global access skills to ensure they’re prepared for real-world contingencies and catastrophic events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

