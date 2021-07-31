EAA Air Venture Oshkosh 2021

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft performs a high-speed flyby during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 at the Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The EAA airshow hosted numerous military and civilian aircraft spreading across modern, World War II, Vietnam, and Korean eras, educating attendees about aircraft capabilities and honoring aviation heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

