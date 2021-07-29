Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Moment in Time

    A Moment in Time

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Trey Adley, left, Senior Airman Jonathan Stroh, right, and Staff Sgt. Brian Spitz, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operators, seal a time capsule at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The 374th CES members sealed the time capsule burial site with a commemorative plaque in concrete, for future community members to open during the next Tokyo Summer Olympics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

