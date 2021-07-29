A Moment in Time

Airman 1st Class Trey Adley, left, Senior Airman Jonathan Stroh, right, and Staff Sgt. Brian Spitz, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operators, seal a time capsule at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The 374th CES members sealed the time capsule burial site with a commemorative plaque in concrete, for future community members to open during the next Tokyo Summer Olympics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

