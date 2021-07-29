Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Leslie Jones, 374th AW historian, present a contribution to the time capsule burial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The time capsule included items such as squadron patches, blank vaccinations cards, empty COVID-19 vaccination vials, as well as an engraved wrench, reading, “The wrench that COVID-19 threw in our plans.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6761773 VIRIN: 210729-F-AX535-0327 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.11 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Moment in Time [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.