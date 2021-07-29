Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Leslie Jones, 374th AW historian, present a contribution to the time capsule burial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The time capsule included items such as squadron patches, blank vaccinations cards, empty COVID-19 vaccination vials, as well as an engraved wrench, reading, “The wrench that COVID-19 threw in our plans.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 03:34
|Photo ID:
|6761773
|VIRIN:
|210729-F-AX535-0327
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Moment in Time [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS
