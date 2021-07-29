A Moment in Time

Airman 1st Class Trey Adley, left, and Senior Airman Jonathan Stroh, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operators, bury a time capsule at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The 374th CES members placed the time capsule in a hole roughly six feet deep to be closed until the next iteration of Summer Olympic Games in Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
