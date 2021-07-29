A Moment in Time

Col. Takashi Izuhara, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces Operations Support Wing commander, and Leslie Jones, 374th Airlift Wing historian, present a contribution to the time capsule burial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. JASDF contributed items to the time capsule representing the bond between U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

