A Moment in Time

The 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing participated in a time capsule burial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2021. The event provided an opportunity for Yokota and JASDF to look toward the future and continue accomplishing goals through their strong alliance between partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

