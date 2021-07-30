U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Peter Ho, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, inspects the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. Ho is one of a number of Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, who is in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 Location: ŁASK, PL This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.