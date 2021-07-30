Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

    ŁASK, POLAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Peter Ho, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, inspects the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. Ho is one of a number of Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, who is in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6761148
    VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0007
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: ŁASK, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    52nd AMXS
    52nd FW
    training
    AMXS
    480th EFS
    Aviation Detachment Rotation

