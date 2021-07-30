U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Peter Ho, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, inspects the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. Ho is one of a number of Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, who is in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6761148
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-SS755-0007
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|ŁASK, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
