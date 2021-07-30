U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis on the flightline upon arrival at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. A contingent of F-16s and support personnel assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron are in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

