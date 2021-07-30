Four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland July 30, 2021, to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. The exercise is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure our regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:20 Photo ID: 6761144 VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0001 Resolution: 6808x3830 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ŁASK, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.