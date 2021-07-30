Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

    ŁASK, POLAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, arrive at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland July 30, 2021, to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. The exercise is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure our regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0001
    Location: ŁASK, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    multinational
    jets
    exercise
    training
    AVDET
    ADR21

