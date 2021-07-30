Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

    ŁASK, POLAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Brown, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, performs aircraft recovery on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and support personnel are in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6761146
    VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0005
    Resolution: 6937x3902
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: ŁASK, PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base
    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base
    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base
    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base
    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52nd AMXS
    52 FW
    multinational training
    AvDet
    480th EFS
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT