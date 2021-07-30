U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samuel Brown, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron crew chief, performs aircraft recovery on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Łask Air Base, Poland, July 30, 2021. U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and support personnel are in Poland to participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 08:20 Photo ID: 6761146 VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0005 Resolution: 6937x3902 Size: 4.56 MB Location: ŁASK, PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.