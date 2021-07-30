Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

    ŁASK, POLAND

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flightline upon arrival at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland, in preparation of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3, July 30, 2021. The U.S. has participated in aviation rotations in Poland since 2012 with the goal of strengthening joint capabilities as NATO allies through regular training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Photo ID: 6761147
    VIRIN: 210730-F-SS755-0004
    Location: ŁASK, PL
    This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    cockpit
    52nd FW
    training
    AvDet
    480th EFS
    Aviation Detachment Rotation

