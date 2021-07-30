U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons arrive at Łask Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flightline upon arrival at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask Air Base, Poland, in preparation of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3, July 30, 2021. The U.S. has participated in aviation rotations in Poland since 2012 with the goal of strengthening joint capabilities as NATO allies through regular training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

