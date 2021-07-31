U.S. Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) hook up a 500-pound payload to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean July 31, 2021. Pilots with HSC-2 were training on vertical replenishments and deck landing qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6761003 VIRIN: 210731-N-PC065-2051 Resolution: 6616x4411 Size: 949.83 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.