Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

U.S. Navy Airman Ryan Pynn, yellow, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), secures chains to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean, July 31, 2021. Pilots with HSC-2 were training on vertical replenishments and deck landing qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

