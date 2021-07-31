U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Damare Batiste, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), drives a fork lift across the flight deck with a 500-pound payload July 31, 2021 as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Leandre Clements acts as a safety observer. Arlington conducted vertical replenishment training with MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6761000
|VIRIN:
|210731-N-PC065-2029
|Resolution:
|4804x3203
|Size:
|431.3 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS
