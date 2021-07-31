Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 2 of 7]

    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Damare Batiste, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), drives a fork lift across the flight deck with a 500-pound payload July 31, 2021 as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Leandre Clements acts as a safety observer. Arlington conducted vertical replenishment training with MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6761000
    VIRIN: 210731-N-PC065-2029
    Resolution: 4804x3203
    Size: 431.3 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    flight deck
    helicopter
    training
    fork lift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT