Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

U.S. Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) stand clear as a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 approaches the flight deck in the Atlantic Ocean, July 31, 2021. Pilots with HSC-2 were training on vertical replenishments and deck landing qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN