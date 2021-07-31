U.S. Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) hook up a 500-pound payload to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 during flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean July 31, 2021. Pilots with HSC-2 were training on vertical replenishments and deck landing qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6760999
|VIRIN:
|210731-N-PC065-2031
|Resolution:
|6590x4393
|Size:
|536.5 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
