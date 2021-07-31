Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 3 of 7]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airmen Christian James, right, and Victor Vazquez Ramos, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stand safety watch on the flight deck July 31, 2021 as the hangar door closes. Arlington was preparing for flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

