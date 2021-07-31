Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airmen Christian James, right, and Victor Vazquez Ramos, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stand safety watch on the flight deck July 31, 2021 as the hangar door closes. Arlington was preparing for flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

