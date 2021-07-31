U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airmen Christian James, right, and Victor Vazquez Ramos, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), stand safety watch on the flight deck July 31, 2021 as the hangar door closes. Arlington was preparing for flight operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6761001
|VIRIN:
|210731-N-PC065-2001
|Resolution:
|6379x4253
|Size:
|976.66 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington conducts flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
