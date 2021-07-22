Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest

Spc. Adam Barlow, from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, competes in the16-mile, ruck-march event July 22, 2021, during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona. Barlow completed the competition as runner up in the Soldier of the Year category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).

