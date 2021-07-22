Spc. Adam Barlow, from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, competes in the16-mile, ruck-march event July 22, 2021, during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona. Barlow completed the competition as runner up in the Soldier of the Year category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6760973
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-BQ261-0357
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|628.08 KB
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest [Image 9 of 9], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
