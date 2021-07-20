Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest

A staff sergeant (name withheld for security) from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) competes in the three-gun challenge event July 20, 2021, during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Florence Military Reservation, Arizona. The staff sergeant won the competition and was crowned U.S. Army National Guard Noncomissioned Officer of the Year and will move on to the Department of the Army competition later this year at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).

