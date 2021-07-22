course during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona July 21, 2021. The staff sergeant won the competition and was crowned U.S. Army National Guard Noncomissioned Officer of the Year and will move on to the Department of the Army competition later this year at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.31.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6760971 VIRIN: 210722-Z-BQ261-0257 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 233.68 KB Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest [Image 9 of 9], by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.