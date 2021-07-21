Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest [Image 4 of 9]

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest

    CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Adam Barlow, from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, evaluates and treats a simulated casualty July 20, 2021, during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona. Barlow completed the competition as runner up in the Soldier of the Year category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).

