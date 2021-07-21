Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest

    CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    A staff sergeant (name withheld for security) from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) competes in the grenade lanes July 21, 2021, during the U.S. Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona. The staff sergeant won the competition and was crowned U.S. Army National Guard Noncomissioned Officer of the Year and will move on to the Department of the Army competition later this year at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge).

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6760967
    VIRIN: 210721-Z-BQ261-0010
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 542.49 KB
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Contest, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Two Utah Soldiers Compete in National Best Warrior Contest, One Wins Title

    UTARNG
    UTNG
    AZNG
    AZARNG
    2021ARNGBWC

