210729-N-MH811-1380

PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) -- A U.S. Navy officer’s cover and gifts lay on a table during a frocking ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6759947 VIRIN: 210729-N-MH811-1380 Resolution: 4038x2884 Size: 850.36 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.