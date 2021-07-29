Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 1 of 8]

    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Molly Crawford 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    210729-N-MH811-1068
    PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) — Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, recites the oath of office with retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Figuerres, her former commanding officer, during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

