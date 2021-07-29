Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

210729-N-MH811-1068

PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) — Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, recites the oath of office with retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Figuerres, her former commanding officer, during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

