Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 2 of 8]

    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Molly Crawford 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    210729-N-MH811-1072
    PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) -- Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Figuerres, from Carmel, Calif., administers the oath of office to Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:01
    Photo ID: 6759942
    VIRIN: 210729-N-MH811-1072
    Resolution: 3680x2629
    Size: 472.96 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: CARMEL, CA, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5
    Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief warrant officer
    Navy
    CWO
    infornation systems technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT