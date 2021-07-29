210729-N-MH811-1072

PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) -- Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Figuerres, from Carmel, Calif., administers the oath of office to Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:01 Photo ID: 6759942 VIRIN: 210729-N-MH811-1072 Resolution: 3680x2629 Size: 472.96 KB Location: HI, US Hometown: CARMEL, CA, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.