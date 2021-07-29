210729-N-MH811-1334

PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) -- Mary Johnson receives a lei from Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Johnson was Akaka’s nurse during both of her cancer battles. Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6759946 VIRIN: 210729-N-MH811-1334 Resolution: 4326x3090 Size: 894.37 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Molly Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.