Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) -- Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, is pinned by her daughter Puanani during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)

Date Taken: 07.29.2021
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US