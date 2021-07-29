Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Makes Chief Warrant Officer 5

210729-N-MH811-1117
PEARL HARBOR (July 29, 2021) — Chief Warrant Officer Vanderla Akaka, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Chicago, hugs her daughter Puanani during her frocking ceremony aboard battleship USS Missouri (BB-63). Akaka joins the ranks of 81 other CWO5s in the entire U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Molly Crawford)
|07.29.2021
|07.30.2021 19:00
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|CHICAGO, IL, US
