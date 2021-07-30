Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6]

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Michael Ybarra, a Mass Communications Specialist from the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is laterally promoted from specialist to corporal during his Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Ybarra joins nearly 200 fellow Soldiers from BLC Class 008-21 to be the first class in the Army to be laterally promoted upon completion of BLC. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6759752
    VIRIN: 210730-A-WO320-725
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporal
    Army
    Specialist
    BLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT