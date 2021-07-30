Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

U.S. Army Cpl. Michael Ybarra, a Mass Communications Specialist from the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, is laterally promoted from specialist to corporal during his Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Ybarra joins nearly 200 fellow Soldiers from BLC Class 008-21 to be the first class in the Army to be laterally promoted upon completion of BLC. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6759752
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-WO320-725
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
