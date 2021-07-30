U.S. Army Corporal Jan Carol-McDaniel Clay from 2-17th Field Artillery Brigade, has the corporal ranked pinned on her chest by her husband following the Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 graduation and lateral promotion ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Clay is a part of the Army’s first BLC class to be laterally promoted from specialist to corporal following completing the course. This change in regulation was set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6759744 VIRIN: 210730-A-WO320-571 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.5 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.