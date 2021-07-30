U.S. Army Corporal Jan Carol-McDaniel Clay from 2-17th Field Artillery Brigade, has the corporal ranked pinned on her chest by her husband following the Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 graduation and lateral promotion ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Clay is a part of the Army’s first BLC class to be laterally promoted from specialist to corporal following completing the course. This change in regulation was set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6759744
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-WO320-571
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
