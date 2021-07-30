Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 1 of 6]

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 stand in formation during their graduation ceremony at Cowen Memorial Stadium, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. This class, nearly 200 Soldiers, is the first BLC class in the Army to have its graduates laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon completion. This new regulation was set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6759740
    VIRIN: 160921-A-WO320-310
    Resolution: 6101x4361
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history
    Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Corporal
    Army
    Specialist
    BLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT