Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

Soldiers from Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 stand in formation during their graduation ceremony at Cowen Memorial Stadium, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. This class, nearly 200 Soldiers, is the first BLC class in the Army to have its graduates laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon completion. This new regulation was set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US