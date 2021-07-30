Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

U.S. Army Specialist Andrew Wash (left) rips the specialist rank from Cpl. Michael Ybarra (right), as he prepares to pin him with the corporal insignia after Ybarra’s graduation ceremony from Basic Leader Course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. BLC Class 008-21, made up of nearly 200 Soldiers, is the Army’s first BLC class to have its graduates laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon completion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

