Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

Commandant of the Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon C. Dimick presents an NCO sword and the “Leroy A. Petry (MOH) Distinguished Leadership Award” to Cpl. Elenora R. Raffaele from the 574th Medical Company Area Support during the Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Petry was recognized by her peers and instructors as an exemplary leader and Solider in her class. Class 008-21 is recognized as the Army’s first BLC class to be laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon completion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

