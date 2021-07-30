Commandant of the Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon C. Dimick presents an NCO sword and the “Leroy A. Petry (MOH) Distinguished Leadership Award” to Cpl. Elenora R. Raffaele from the 574th Medical Company Area Support during the Basic Leader Course Class 008-21 graduation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., July 30, 2021. Petry was recognized by her peers and instructors as an exemplary leader and Solider in her class. Class 008-21 is recognized as the Army’s first BLC class to be laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon completion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6759742
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-WO320-476
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
