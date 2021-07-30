Henry H. Lind Noncommissioned Officer Academy class makes history

Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA., recite the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer during the Basic Leader Course graduation and lateral promotion ceremony July 30, 2021. These Soldiers from BLC Class 008-21 are the first Soldiers in the Army to be laterally promoted from specialist to corporal upon graduating from the course. According to new regulations set forth by Army Regulation 600-8-19, effective June 1, active duty specialists who have been recommended by a promotion board to advance to sergeant and have completed Basic Leader Course will be promoted to the rank of corporal. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson)

