210730-N-WU807-1054 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Lt. James Kluesner, left, from Nevada, Iowa, explains LCS's role during Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) mission to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18), by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.