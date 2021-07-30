210730-N-WU807-1069 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 30, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, and Cmdr. Joseph Burgon observe the naval strike missiles (NSM) during a tour aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 30. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 05:37
|Photo ID:
|6758635
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-WU807-1069
|Resolution:
|5090x3636
|Size:
|792.95 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Visits USS Charleston (LCS 18) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Naval Operations visits Guam, highlights LCS integration, capability
LEAVE A COMMENT